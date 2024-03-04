No one in Chelsea’s camp wanted to see history repeat itself on the pitch when we faced Brentford last weekend. And yet we did, with the 1-0 scoreline from the first half ended up being not enough to get all three points from the trip to West London.

We can dwell for weeks on pros and cons from this weekend’s 2-2 draw, especially when players and fans are still upset about the result. At the same time we need to move on and look forward in our schedule, as goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic is more than ready to do given our upcoming opponents, Newcastle.

“Of course, we are not happy with this result because our goal for every game is to take three points. “We were in control in the first half but in the second half, we conceded two goals and then we had a fight on our hands. Credit to Brentford, they played a good game but we are not happy because our goal was to win this game. “Now, we must focus on the next game and putting it right against Newcastle. With the game being on Monday night, we have a lot of time to recover and focus on what we need to do to get the three points there.”

We shouldn’t of course fully disregard the past. As we can see from Petro’s words, and from other teammates of his, this team are still processing their League Cup loss to Liverpool. The young shot-stopper knows his career hasn’t ended on that fateful Wembley night, and there are still big things to ‘achieve’ even this year if we make the correct adjustments in the upcoming weeks.

“We feel the pain from this result because we want to win every game and it’s off the back of a tough week, following the defeat in the League Cup final. “After that game at Wembley, we needed to get back to winning ways and we found that extra motivation and energy against Leeds. We had a good result and we wanted to do that again against Brentford. “These are things we can learn from. The final was a good experience even though it wasn’t the end result we wanted. We are a young team and it was a good lesson for us, to improve on next time. “We have big games coming up in both the Premier League and the FA Cup and there is still so much for us to achieve this season.” -Djordje Petrovic; Source: Chelsea FC

The old person in ourselves might be inclined to exclaim Petro’s words are only “youthful optimism”. However if you go into the pitch with a defeatist mindset, why bother stepping on it in the first place?