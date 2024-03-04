There have been many Chelsea matches this season where draws felt more like losses to us. In most of these games, including the courageous effort put against Manchester City that ended in a 1-1 draw and this weekend’s 2-2 scoreline versus Brentford, the Blues saw an early lead or comeback fall prey to their frailties in midfield and/or defence.

However we can say midfield is a work in progress, as Enzo Fernández continues to put on passing masterclasses, and Moisés Caicedo starts to show why he’s so highly regarded at age 22. The same can hardly be said about the backline, where constant change in personnel — either forced by injuries, or by the choice of the head coach — has only brought more chaos into the sector.

Those matches in which we snatch a draw from the jaws of victory brings a frustrating dynamic that affects those who watch, and those who play. Centre-back Axel Disasi, who scored the tying goal in the second half that partially salvaged the disaster unfolding at Brentford, recognises this.

“To be honest we are left frustrated. I think in the first half we deserve to score maybe one goal more. “Then after half time they pushed and we have to do better because today we lose two points. I think we had the quality to win this game, so the feeling is a little bit sad. “I’m happy to score and we didn’t lose because of this goal, that is good. But it would be a much better feeling if this goal was for the win. It was not the case today but hopefully will be in the future.”

With the intention to shield the midfield and have them not run as much as they did in the last course of matches, manager Mauricio Pochettino moved forward with a three-man backline. The setup that was supposed to help us shore up defence with better aerial ability, ended up working in our detriment as the team continued to suffer in cut-back crosses and set-pieces while not having enough quality moving forward.

This “blame” of course doesn’t solely fall on defence. They alone can’t help Djordje Petrovic earn the clean sheets he deserves so much in almost every game, if the group itself are still far from finding their sync when it comes to protecting leads and winning aerial challenges.

“As a defender of course, when you play every game you want a clean sheet. We have to work on this. It’s not only about us as defenders. “It is about all of the team. We have to stay together and to improve on this part of our game. Before the game we knew this team love to cross and put the ball into the box. They scored like this so we have to work hard on this and look to keep clean sheets in the future.” -Axel Disasi; Source: Chelsea FC

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and we can’t expect the same from a Chelsea squad that begun playing together roughly seven months ago. This doesn’t mean we shouldn’t expect better from them.