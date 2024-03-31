As expected, Arsenal Women were not in the business of making Chelsea’s life at the Molineux easy in this Women’s League Cup final. There was a lot of back and forth between the two sides, until Arsenal began winning more challenges and showing more quality upfront while Chelsea had to rely on the talents of Lauren James, Mayra Ramírez and co..

On one such occasion, Mayra managed to hit the back of the net on a superb effort from her. But the goal was disallowed due to Erin Cuthbert’s handball in the buildup.

Arsenal continued to press for goals, with loads of missed shots and tension building up from Chelsea’s defence not doing a good enough job of keeping harm away from Hannah Hampton’s area. At the same time not even VAR could save us from the horrifying refereeing in English football, which is arguably worse in the women’s game.

I need an explanation here.. Why wasn't this awarded as a penalty cos the ball clearly strikes her hands first before her head! pic.twitter.com/u0WdvfyDdT — Chelsea Women Daily (@CFCWdaily) March 31, 2024

At half-time the only change made by Emma Hayes was changing the armband, from Niamh Charles to Erin Cuthbert. Otherwise Chelsea kept struggling, and were only saved by Arsenal’s bad aim and Hannah’s good parries.

With neither team able to score a goal in 90 minutes of play, we headed to extra time. The match balance didn’t change as Arsenal got the lion’s share of chances to score, and Chelsea couldn’t find much to answer them.

It felt it was only a matter of time until Arsenal got their goal. That finally happened on minute 116, via Stina Blackstenius.