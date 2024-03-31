Under the new ownership Chelsea have taken their spending to levels rarely ever seen in football, with a clear philosophy of buying young talent that will take some time to start delivering on their potential. But as the sporting results from said spending don’t (yet) yield monetary gain to the team in the form of commercial deals and prize money, the costs of such endeavour simply won’t wait for our potential to come to fruition.

Hence the Times’ most recent report (via Daily Mail), in which they claim that the club’s expenditure since Clearlake Capital’s 2022 takeover has put them at risk of breaching the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules. To address that risk, Chelsea are reportedly set to offload captain Reece James and midfielder Conor Gallagher as part of a strategy to align with the PL’s financial regulations.

By selling the homegrown duo before the end of June, Chelsea could classify the entirety of their transfer fees as player trading profit for the 2023-24 financial year, aiding compliance with PSR guidelines. The London club aim to generate over £100 million in additional revenue to stay within the Premier League’s £105 million limit on allowable losses over three years.

Reece is valued at around £80m, despite making only eight league appearances this season due to injuries. Meanwhile Gallagher has attracted interest from teams such as Tottenham and West Ham, which likely won’t be ready to spend anywhere near £80m for the midfielder given how his contract is set to expire in a year.