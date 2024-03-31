One of the biggest rivalries in women’s football take the big stage today for a shot at lifting the Women’s League Cup. Chelsea Women and Arsenal, who clashed in the Women’s Super League a little over two weeks ago, will butt heads again today at the Molineux.

This season, each side won their respective home game in the league. On neutral ground, we can only hope our edge from the 3-1 beating handed to the Gunners at the Bridge still stands.

Arsenal starting eleven:

Zinsberger | Fox, Wubben-Moy, Williamson, Mead, Little (c), Maanum, McCabe, Pelova, Lacasse, Blackstenius

Substitutes from: D’Angelo, Williams, Catley, Codina, Wienroither, Foord, Cooney-Cross, Russo, V. Lia

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3?):

Hampton | Périsset, Carter, Buchanan, Charles (c) | Cuthbert, Leupolz, Nüsken | Kaneryd, Ramírez, James

Substitutes from: Musovic, Berger, Ingle, Macario, Reiten, Lawrence, Kirby, Hamano, Beever-Jones

Date / Time: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 15.00 BST; 10am EDT; 8:30pm IST

Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Referee: Ruby Sykes

On TV: BBC Two (UK); none (USA); elsewhere

Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); none (USA); The FA Player (int’l)

Let’s do this!