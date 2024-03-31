 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arsenal WFC vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s League Cup final: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

First silverware clash of the season

By Fellipe Miranda
Arsenal v Chelsea - FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup Final Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

One of the biggest rivalries in women’s football take the big stage today for a shot at lifting the Women’s League Cup. Chelsea Women and Arsenal, who clashed in the Women’s Super League a little over two weeks ago, will butt heads again today at the Molineux.

This season, each side won their respective home game in the league. On neutral ground, we can only hope our edge from the 3-1 beating handed to the Gunners at the Bridge still stands.

Arsenal starting eleven:
Zinsberger | Fox, Wubben-Moy, Williamson, Mead, Little (c), Maanum, McCabe, Pelova, Lacasse, Blackstenius

Substitutes from: D’Angelo, Williams, Catley, Codina, Wienroither, Foord, Cooney-Cross, Russo, V. Lia

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3?):
Hampton | Périsset, Carter, Buchanan, Charles (c) | Cuthbert, Leupolz, Nüsken | Kaneryd, Ramírez, James

Substitutes from: Musovic, Berger, Ingle, Macario, Reiten, Lawrence, Kirby, Hamano, Beever-Jones

Date / Time: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 15.00 BST; 10am EDT; 8:30pm IST
Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
Referee: Ruby Sykes

On TV: BBC Two (UK); none (USA); elsewhere
Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); none (USA); The FA Player (int’l)

Let’s do this!

