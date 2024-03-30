A little over two weeks ago, Chelsea Women outclassed Arsenal at Stamford Bridge to knock the Gunners out of the Women’s Super League running with an emphatic 3-1 win over them. It was a response long due to the North Londoners trying to do the same to us at the Emirates back in December, in a 4-1 loss that raised some good questions on whether the Blues still had it in them (and the answer was: they have!).

The two London outfits face each other again this weekend, only this time on neutral ground as they battle for a chance to lift the Women’s League Cup. It’s a huge occasion for each side not just to score more points on one of the biggest rivalries in women’s football, but also to add some sweet silverware while doing so.

Date / Time: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 15.00 BST; 10am EDT; 8:30pm IST

Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Referee: Ruby Sykes

Forecast: Thick cloud and a moderate breeze

On TV: BBC Two (UK); none (USA); elsewhere

Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); none (USA); The FA Player (int’l)

Arsenal team news: With a much freer schedule than ours due to their lack of Women’s Champions League football, all the Gunners could do this week was focus and talk about this upcoming cup final. They’re not happy about giving up three goals to Chelsea in the first half at Stamford Bridge, and they’ll do everything they can to avoid such embarrassment at the Molineux this Sunday.

There are a few important players that manager Jonas Eidevall won’t be able to count on this weekend. Midfielder Lia Walti picked up a knee injury before their Aston Villa 3-1 win last Sunday, and she’ll be sidelined for several weeks. Defender Laura Wienroither is still out of contention due to an ACL problem.

Injuries have also kept attackers Viviane Miedema and Lina Hurtig on the sidelines.

Chelsea team news: The Blues’ 1-1 draw to Ajax in the Women’s Champions League quarter-final second leg at Stamford Bridge last Wednesday, was their first non-winning score this month. Keep in mind that we took the pitch seven times thus far in March, meaning we had little to no time to rest in-between matches, and still kept an almost perfect record.

Of course, we can get a new winning streak started this Sunday against Arsenal. Our bodies are not as rested as theirs, but manager Emma Hayes has been doing a great job rotating her squad to keep them as fresh as possible for challenges like this weekend’s.

Her rotation has also been forced by the several injuries to our squad. Defenders Maren Mjelde, Millie Bright and Aniek Nouwen, as well as attackers Mia Fishel and Sam Kerr, remain on the sideline. We also don’t know whether defender Nathalie Björn, who was left out of the squad that faced Ajax midweek, will be fit to feature in the League Cup final.

Previously: Some inspiration from only a couple of weeks ago.