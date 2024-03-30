Chelsea 2-2 Burnley, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

After nearly scoring a goal in the second minute of the game via Cole Palmer, Chelsea went under a bit of wobbliness at the back which gave Burnley a whole lot of hope. That only last for a couple of minutes, as Chelsea began pushing hard for the opener.

Again, we were left wanting by our poor finishing. All of our attackers — Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Conor Gallagher, and Mykhailo Mudryk — had great chances to open the scoring. None of them were able to bury it.

Axel Disasi nearly did it from a neat Mudryk cross after a short corner. However his goal was ruled out by VAR as the ball hit his right shoulder, instead of his head.

The push continued, and Burnley eventually fell prey to their own nervousness. Lorenz Assignon brought Mudryk down in the box, gifting a penalty to Chelsea and also receiving his second yellow card of the game. With Sterling on the bench, there was no one to question Cole’s penalty taking, which he duly did with a great Panenka to beat Burnley’s Arijanet Muric — who was having a great game up until then.

Goal: Cole Palmer | Chelsea 1-0 Burnley



Super panenkapic.twitter.com/0Z7yigUzdA — FootColic ⚽️ (@FootColic) March 30, 2024

Chelsea were expected to dominate Burnley in the second half, given how we had a numerical advantage on the pitch and were performing much better than the visitors. Those expectations quickly dissipated when we allowed Clarets captain Josh Cullen his first ever Premier League goal, only three minutes after returning to the pitch.

Burnley were now more than comfortable with occupying every inch of their defensive third to stop Chelsea from advancing, and their plan worked for the most part. In fact the visitors were the ones who got the best chance to score right after their tying goal, when Lyle Foster hit a powerful header that was expertly defended by Djordje Petrovic.

We continued to push, and Muric was the fortress holding it down for Burnley. So much we insisted, that Cole Palmer finally breached him with massive help from Raheem Sterling.

Goal: Cole Palmer | Chelsea 2-1 Burnleypic.twitter.com/4YlAEy2JKt — FootColic ⚽️ (@FootColic) March 30, 2024

But we couldn’t count on ourselves allowing the Clarets to do the same. A rare mistake from Petrovic ended up pushing Dara O’Shea’s header into the back of our net.

Chelsea didn’t give up on getting the winning goal, and neither did Burnley who once again got the best chance of the match to do so. Thankfully Jay Rodriguez made the impossible by hitting the crossbar, and then missing the open net on the rebound, to help us avoid further upset at the Bridge.

Marc Cucurella starts in place of Ben Chilwell at left-back. Benoît Badiashile, returning from injury, immediately returns to the starting eleven.

Raheem Steerling on the bench, as Mykhailo Mudryk is picked up to start in attack.

You know our finishing will improve as players get more experience. Still you have to wonder how bad we are in taking shots from almost anywhere in the pitch.

The exception to the rule, is Cole Palmer on the spot. How cold can he be?

It only takes one bad moment, for Chelsea to go and make things all that harder for themselves.

...and then a second moment comes in.

Malo Gusto coming out injured for Alfie Gilchrist. Hopefully it’s nothing serious!

Next up: Manchester United at home in the Premier League.

KTBFFH.