Chelsea vs. Burnley, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Oftentimes, when Chelsea meet Burnley, the good winds of football are in our favour. It’s one of the few occasions in recent years where you can head into a match confident that the Blues will give a good performance, and get a good result in return.

That’s what this young squad achieved when we met the Clarets at Turf Moor a few months ago. Now at home, let’s hope the boys can get our streak going.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Petrovic | Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella | Caicedo, Enzo | Palmer, Gallagher (c), Mudryk | Jackson

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Thiago Silva, Gilchrist, Acheampong, Casadei, Tauriainen, Madueke, Sterling, Washington

Burnley starting lineup (4-4-2):

Muric | Assignon, O’Shea, Estève, Vitinho | Larsen, Cullen (c), Berge, Odobert | Amdouni, Foster

Substitutes from: Trafford, Taylor, Ekdal, Brownhill, Cork, Trésor, Benson, Gudmundsson, Rodriguez

Date / Time: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 15.00 GMT; 11am EDT; 8:30pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Darren England (on pitch); John Brooks (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

