Chelsea vs. Burnley, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

By Fellipe Miranda Updated
/ new
Chelsea FC v Burnley FC - Premier League Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Oftentimes, when Chelsea meet Burnley, the good winds of football are in our favour. It’s one of the few occasions in recent years where you can head into a match confident that the Blues will give a good performance, and get a good result in return.

That’s what this young squad achieved when we met the Clarets at Turf Moor a few months ago. Now at home, let’s hope the boys can get our streak going.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Petrovic | Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella | Caicedo, Enzo | Palmer, Gallagher (c), Mudryk | Jackson

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Thiago Silva, Gilchrist, Acheampong, Casadei, Tauriainen, Madueke, Sterling, Washington

Burnley starting lineup (4-4-2):
Muric | Assignon, O’Shea, Estève, Vitinho | Larsen, Cullen (c), Berge, Odobert | Amdouni, Foster

Substitutes from: Trafford, Taylor, Ekdal, Brownhill, Cork, Trésor, Benson, Gudmundsson, Rodriguez

Date / Time: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 15.00 GMT; 11am EDT; 8:30pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Darren England (on pitch); John Brooks (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: none (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

