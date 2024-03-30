Noni Madueke is in some sort of form at the minute, with three goals and two assists for England U21 over the international break after his goal against Leicester City in the FA Cup quarterfinal in our last match, and that has earned him a starting spot in the WAGNH Community’s preferred lineup for today’s Premier League game against Burnley.

It should be noted that Madueke’s one of just two starters to fail to gain at least 90% of the vote, with fresh injuries and fitness concerns — such as Enzo returning later than the rest from international duty — once again limiting our options. The other non-obvious choice is for the second center back next to Axel Disasi, and there Benoît Badiashile just barely beat out Thiago Silva (52%). (Silva technically got more votes than Madueke, but he can’t play winger, so...)

4-2-3-1 (73%)

Petrović (98%) | Cucurella (90%), Badiashile (54%), Disasi (94%), Gusto (98%) | Caicedo (97%), Gallagher (94%) | Mudryk (90%), Palmer (97%), Madueke (47%) | Jackson (98%)

Cesare Casadei (29%) and Raheem Sterling (28%) were the best of the rest.