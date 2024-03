GOOOOOAAAALLLLL!!!!!!!!!!!!!

1-0

Nathalie Björn first goal for Chelsea is an improvised finish #CFCW pic.twitter.com/pc3JNV2bZW — Chelsea Women Daily (@CFCWdaily) March 3, 2024

An amazing pass from Jelena Cankovic to Guro Reiten is sent out for a Chelsea Women corner. The Norwegian attacker takes it and as Leicester and the Blues fight it out for its possession in the box, Nathalie Björn lobs the keeper to get her first ever goal for us.