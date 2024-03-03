The much improved Leicester City Women side that showed up at Kingsmeadow last November, would also appear today at their home ground. They were greatly helped by Chelsea not being able to find a modicum of midfield control, allowing the Foxes to easily recover possession and transition as fast as possible to attack.

And as pressure from the Foxes started to decrease a tiny bit, Chelsea got the opening strike. Guro Reiten took the corner kick and it eventually fell to Nathalie Björn in the box, to make it 1-0 in our favour.

GOOOOOAAAALLLLL!!!!!!!!!!!!!

1-0

As it turns out Leicester were pretty much tiring themselves into the possibility of a good start against Chelsea, as they did it in other matches throughout the season, to get an early score and them park the bus. But since their goal didn’t come to fruition, they only became more fragile at the back.

Striker Mayra Ramírez was already making good use of this tiredness, and should have gotten a penalty if the refereeing wasn’t overly favourable to the home side — as it usually is when Chelsea play away from Kingsmeadow. But in a situation where her marker would risk a red card if she ever thought of doing their usual tricks to keep Mayra static, she would be able to score.

Sophie Ingle was brought to the pitch in place of Erin Cuthbert at half time, and the Blues did get more stability in midfield as a result. Mayra would continue her heroics by nearly getting a solo goal in a play where she should have passed the ball to a teammate instead, which is totally forgivable given the game state.

Her mistake on the final play wouldn’t bite us back. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd got us a third goal from a great Jelena Cankovic pass.

GOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!!!

3-0

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd ⚽️

Catarina Macario, who had been off the pitch for 20 months due to an ACL injury, returned to the pitch today for her Chelsea debut. Of course she would score on her first ever match for the Blues.

CATARINA MACARIO SCORES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Less than 6 minutes after coming on, CAT finds the back of the net . Aggie Beever Jones's assist

