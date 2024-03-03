Chelsea Women trips to Leicester have rarely been eventful for us, outside of breaking head-to-head records in goals scored. However the Foxes are much stronger nowadays, and gave us a really hard time in our previous meetings at Kingsmeadow.

Now in their own den, we should expect an even harder challenge. Emma Hayes’ squad will likely need to show the tenacity that went sorely missing in our Manchester City match last month before the international break, if they are to come out as winners today.

Good news is, Catarina Macario is finally ready to show whether she can provide the goods for the Blues. Let’s hope she can!

Leicester starting eleven:

Kop | Nevin, Tierney, Bott, Rantala, Whelan (c), Cayman, Green, Takarada, Thibaud, Momiki

Substitutes from: Dowsett, Ale, Howard, Palmer, Pelgander, Baker, Siemsen, Petermann, Draper

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):

Hampton | Périsset, Björn, Carter, Charles (c) | Nüsken, Cuthbert, Cankovic | Kaneryd, Ramírez, Reiten

Substitutes from: Musovic, Ingle, Leupolz, Macario, Kirby, Hamano, Berger, Beever-Jones

Date / Time: Sunday, March 3rd, 2024, 18.00 GMT; 1pm EST; 11:30pm IST

Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester, UK

Referee: Phoebe Cross

On TV: Sky Sports Premier League (UK); none (USA); elsewhere

Streaming: SKY GO (UK); Paramount+ (USA); The FA Player (int’l)

Let’s do this!