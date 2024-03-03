Chelsea Women trips to Leicester have rarely been eventful for us, outside of breaking head-to-head records in goals scored. However the Foxes are much stronger nowadays, and gave us a really hard time in our previous meetings at Kingsmeadow.
Now in their own den, we should expect an even harder challenge. Emma Hayes’ squad will likely need to show the tenacity that went sorely missing in our Manchester City match last month before the international break, if they are to come out as winners today.
Good news is, Catarina Macario is finally ready to show whether she can provide the goods for the Blues. Let’s hope she can!
Leicester starting eleven:
Kop | Nevin, Tierney, Bott, Rantala, Whelan (c), Cayman, Green, Takarada, Thibaud, Momiki
Substitutes from: Dowsett, Ale, Howard, Palmer, Pelgander, Baker, Siemsen, Petermann, Draper
Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):
Hampton | Périsset, Björn, Carter, Charles (c) | Nüsken, Cuthbert, Cankovic | Kaneryd, Ramírez, Reiten
Substitutes from: Musovic, Ingle, Leupolz, Macario, Kirby, Hamano, Berger, Beever-Jones
Date / Time: Sunday, March 3rd, 2024, 18.00 GMT; 1pm EST; 11:30pm IST
Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester, UK
Referee: Phoebe Cross
On TV: Sky Sports Premier League (UK); none (USA); elsewhere
Streaming: SKY GO (UK); Paramount+ (USA); The FA Player (int’l)
Let’s do this!
