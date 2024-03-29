Chelsea vs. Burnley, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

We’re back! The international break is over, and it’s now uninterrupted proper football until the end of the season — which really can’t quite come soon enough after yet another quite disappointing campaign.

And yet, beyond just the ideal of constant improvement towards future greatness, we still have something concrete left to fight for, even in the league, where a good winning run could get us back into contention for European spots.

The fixture list for the run-in doesn’t really look all that intimidating, and we start it off with what should be a fairly easy three points against relegation-battling Burnley.

Of course, things haven’t been as they “should” be for some time, including our injury record — which is once again growing after Ben Chilwell, Cole Palmer, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Malo Gusto all dealt with various fitness concerns over the break. Palmer and Gusto look set to be available, but Chilwell’s doubtful and Chukwuemeka was back to “undergoing rehabilitation programme” status in the club’s official update.

Re-joining Carns on the sidelines are backup goalkeeper Robert Sánchez and center back Trevoh Chalobah, who had himself a solid run in the team over the past few weeks. Levi Colwill remains out as well, alongside the usual suspects in Reece James, Wesley fofana, Roméo Lavia (now officially out for the season), Christopher Nkunku, and Lesley Ugochukwu.

Oh, and Enzo was a late arrival back, so yeah, not great.

Choose wisely.

