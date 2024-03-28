Ben Chilwell returns with ‘knock on his knee’ from England duty

After starting both of England’s games during the international break, despite not starting our last two games prior to the international break, Ben Chilwell has returned to Cobham with a “knock” on his knee — presumably the same knee that had kept him out against Newcastle United and restricted him to a substitute appearance against Leicester City.

Chilwell played over an hour against Brazil on Saturday, and then the full-90 against Belgium on Tuesday, but was unable to participate in training today (Thursday) and is thus doubtful for Saturday’s match against Burnley.

“We need to assess a few players like Chilwell, who came from the national team playing two games after he didn’t play with us. He got a knock in his leg, on his knee, today he wasn’t ready to train. “[He] started two games, maybe it’s a surprise for us. But it’s bad luck because he got a dead leg in the last moment in the game against Belgium. That’s another bit of bad luck we have because we need to assess whether he can be available.”

I mean, who could’ve foreseen this!

On the plus side, Cole Palmer, who notably did not play in either England friendly, should be ready for the weekend.

“He thought that he could play in the second game against Belgium but didn’t play. Now he is okay, he was training well. There is still one training session more tomorrow, but the plan is if he is tomorrow in the same way, then he will be available for the game on Saturday.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

The only other new concern is Enzo’s late return from Argentina duty.