A three-goal lead built in the first leg of this UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final, could mean Chelsea Women were ready to go into “cruise control” mode and glide past Ajax Vrouwen towards the semi-final in the second leg. However the Dutch outfit were more than eager to profit on any mistakes Chelsea made in hopes to shatter such plans.

We had to step up to our usual level, and that took some time. Sloppy giveaways from the backline and the goalkeeper didn’t help our case. But once those were set aside, midfield and attack were ready to shine.

And shine they did. Erin Cuthbert’s pressing forced Ajax into losing the ball in midfield, with Guro Reiten taking it for us. She laid it to Mayra Ramírez, who shot the ball between Ajax goalkeeper Regina van Eijk’s legs to score her first ever Champions League goal.

It's a first European goal for Mayra Ramírez!

Chelsea are clear... ‍♀️



It could have been two goals in the first half for Mayra, as she nearly scored a second from an Aggie Beever-Jones cross. But her narrow miss meant the Blues would have to “suffice” with a one-goal lead, heading into half-time.

The slim lead given by Mayra allowed Chelsea to step back and cushion Ajax’s pressure. The plan was dangerous, but it was working until Zecira Musovic’s bizarre mistake allowed the visitors to tie the game via Chasity Grant.

All semblance of stability was gone from the pitch once Ajax got the tying goal, with the Dutch champions pushing to at least upset us with a victory at our turf. Musovic, who had been the villain only a few minutes before, managed to put good stops after the goal with two fingertip saves before the final whistle.

