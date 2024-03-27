 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Mayra Ramírez opens the scoring for Chelsea against Ajax! 1-0!

Effective

By Fellipe Miranda
/ new

Ajax Vrouwen have a lot of trouble taking the ball out of midfield, and Chelsea Women pounce on the opportunity. Erin Cuthbert’s press helps Guro Reiten take the ball to assist Mayra Ramírez, who shoots between the opposing goalkeeper’s legs to score her first ever Women’s Champions League goal. 1-0 to the Blues!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History