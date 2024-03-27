WATCH: Mayra Ramírez opens the scoring for Chelsea against Ajax! 1-0!

It's a first European goal for Mayra Ramírez!

Chelsea are clear... ‍♀️



Ajax Vrouwen have a lot of trouble taking the ball out of midfield, and Chelsea Women pounce on the opportunity. Erin Cuthbert’s press helps Guro Reiten take the ball to assist Mayra Ramírez, who shoots between the opposing goalkeeper’s legs to score her first ever Women’s Champions League goal. 1-0 to the Blues!