Chelsea FCW vs. AFC Ajax Vrouwen, UEFA Women’s Champions League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

A bridge to the semi-final

By Fellipe Miranda
Chelsea FC Women v AFC Ajax - UEFA Women’s Champions League 2023/24 Quarter Final Leg Two Photo by Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Little rest has been afforded to Chelsea Women this month. And yet, they keep on winning.

We’ve won the first leg of this UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final against Ajax Vrouwen 3-0 at their turf. Thus we have some room to breathe as we head into tonight’s matchup at Stamford Bridge. Even then, winning is always our aim and today will be no different.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Musovic | Lawrence, Buchanan, Carter, Périsset | Ingle, Cuthbert (c) | Beever-Jones, Kirby, Reiten | Ramírez

Substitutes from: Hampton, Berger, Nüsken, Leupolz, Macario, James, Kaneryd, Charles, Cankovic

Ajax starting eleven:
Van Eijk | Van de Velde (c), Leuchter, Spitse, Noordam, Grant, T. Hoekstra, Van Gool, De Klonia, De Sanders, Kardinaal

Substitutes from: Niënhuis, Van der Wal, Verhoeve, I. Hoekstra, Noordman, Jansen, Keijzer, Sabajo, Keukelaar, Tolhoek

Date / Time: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 20.00 GMT; 4pm EDT; 1:30am IST (next day)
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Tess Olofsson (SWE)

On TV: TNT Sports 1, DAZN1 (UK); none (USA); elsewhere
Streaming: discovery+, DAZN (UK); DAZN USA (USA)

Let’s do this!



