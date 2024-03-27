Roméo Lavia ruled out for rest of the season after latest injury setback

After being subject to a protracted transfer battle between Chelsea and Liverpool, expectations were high for young Roméo Lavia to make an immediate impact this season, to start forming the new core of this bold youth project.

Unfortunately, the 20-year-old has been restricted to exactly one substitute appearance, while suffering three times as many injuries of various magnitudes: a minor muscle injury in his delayed preseason (due to the transfer saga), an ankle injury during recovery, and then a thigh injury during his lone appearance at the end of December.

And that latter problem will now keep him out the rest of the season, as confirmed by the Chelsea official website today.

“[Lavia] is to unfortunately miss the remainder of our 2023-24 campaign following a setback in his recovery. Recent medical assessments have confirmed that Lavia, who sustained a significant thigh injury against Crystal Palace back in December, will not feature again this season.” -Chelsea statement

So that’s unfortunate, but considering that we have less than two months left in the season, we might as well ensure that Lavia makes a full and complete recovery and he gets a brand new fresh start for the next campaign.

And maybe by then we’ll also sort out the medical department. Do you know anyone who could fill this job? Is anyone here a marine biologist?