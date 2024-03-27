Mykhailo Mudryk sends Ukraine to the Euros with heroic winning goal

Mykhailo Mudryk was the absolute hero last night, as Ukraine came from behind (again), this time beating Iceland in a playoff final to qualify for one the last spots at this summer’s European Championships.

Things haven’t always gone Mudryk’s way since his big-money move to Chelsea a little over a year ago, but he’s had a few big moments for us in the last few months, and now he’s got a big one for his country as well. Pretty sweet!

Ukraine fell behind in the 30th minute but engineered a second-half comeback that was capped off by Mudryk’s winner in 84th minute. His second international goal.

Congrats, Misha!

Elsewhere, Ben Chilwell and Romelu Lukaku started in a 2-2 friendly draw between England and Belgium, with the latter grabbing himself an assist. Cole Palmer was back on the bench (good) but did not feature (even better), and Conor Gallagher got to rest as well.

It was also a draw between Brazil and Spain, with, oddly enough for a friendly, three of the six total goals getting scored from the penalty spot. Marc Cucurella got the start and collected his second international cap.

Nicolas Jackson also saw a bit of action, off the bench for Senegal, but did not get on the scoresheet in a 1-0 friendly win against Benin.

And at U21 level, Noni Madueke continued his hot streak with a brace and two assists in a 7-0 laugher over Luxembourg. Bit of a mismatch, this one.