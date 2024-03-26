Ecuador threaten to drop players seen partying on international duty

The Ecuadorian Football Federation released a statement last night, condemning the actions of their players who were seen partying in New York City over the weekend in images and videos posted to social media.

“Given the facts of public knowledge, the FEF expresses the following: The official delegation had free time on Friday, March 22, from 2pm to 8.30pm, a schedule that was fully complied with. “Images of events contrary to the values ​​and principles that we defend and promote as an institution have been disseminated, which will be the subject of analysis for future calls. “We reiterate our commitment to Ecuadorian soccer.” -FEF statement; source: Twitter via Mail

Moisés Caicedo was among those seen dancing in a club, though it’s the other videos of players in (what looks like) a strip club that has caused some real embarrassment for the national team — especially given the presence of Kendry Páez, who is still just 16 and thus shouldn’t even be allowed to be there, as per New York state law. (The minimum age is 18 or 21, depending on the type of establishment.)

We’ll have to wait and see if there’s any further fallout from this bit of silliness from young men (and boys), who probably should know better than this by now, certainly in this day and age.

Ecuador beat Guatemala, 2-0 on Friday, then lost to Italy, 2-0 on Sunday, in a pair of friendlies. Caicedo didn’t play in either while Páez got 25 minutes off the bench in the latter.