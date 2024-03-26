The Chelsea ‘Fan Advisory Board’ speaks!

The seven-member (7) Fan Advisory Board (FAB) have issued a public response to the thousand-member-strong Chelsea Supporters Trust (including yours truly, full disclosure), and have proclaimed that it is indeed they who have the more sensitive finger on the pulse of the fanbase. Or some such.
Frankly, this is all a bit silly, and it’s getting played up by headlines of a “civil war” among Chelsea fans.
That sort of discord may or may not be true, but it’s all just opinions in the end. And the mob is fickle. Always.
The CST claim the fans are unhappy and restless and, most importantly, that the club and especially our decision-makers aren’t engaging enough with the wider fanbase. And, for me, it’s that latter part that’s the actual crucial bit, and that’s getting lost in this budding pissing contest. (I wasn’t a fan of the overly melodramatic CST statement either.)
The FAB, the exclusive group of fans selected by the club — important detail! — claim that the club’s doing plenty of engaging. Of course, the club’s only really engaging with them (supposedly), and they’re not exactly engaging proactively with the rest. (“You can call us anytime” is an hilariously weak defense; while not even the frequency of Fans’ Forums has increased.)
But hey, at least the CST got the FAB talking publicly (sort of) for the first time ever, so ... progress?
“We don’t recognise the suggestion that fans are not being involved in the future of the club. This goes directly against our experience. So we wanted to set the record straight.
“Supporters are able to contact the FAB board members directly via the club website and the FAB hold regular in-person drop-in sessions at Stamford Bridge.
“At the last main board meeting (on March 11th), Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali directly (and in person) asked the FAB to help shape the club’s proposals in relation to ticketing and we have been working on exactly that.
“We have had multiple sessions with club executives to work through potential proposals and provided with data to help substantiate any potential changes.
“The idea that fans are not involved and not at a decision-making level, could not be further from the truth.
“The club is aware that, while the FAB is constructive and understands the realities, we are also challenging. We make our views known forcefully. We achieve real change. We work and will continue to work on the relationship.
“Significantly more resources have been allocated to fan liaison than at any point in the club’s history.
“Finally, we would like to add this. Chelsea’s men’s team is part way through a season with much to play for. We will soon return to Wembley. We want to rise up the table, with the European places in touching distance.
“We have exciting young players with real green shoots of improvement in the men’s first team following significant investment. In addition, our women’s team continues to thrive domestically and on the European stage in Emma Hayes’ final season.
“Football is a matter of opinion and expressing emotion is part of that. But we have to get behind our team and make our contribution to victory rather than seek chaos and division through attacks and campaigns.
“Every Chelsea fan (including the ownership group) is frustrated at setbacks or results that don’t go our way. But the team and the club more broadly needs its supporters.
“The only people who benefit from Chelsea fans turning on Chelsea are fans of other clubs. If we’re pulling in the same direction then ‘every little thing’s gonna be alright’.”
-FAB statement; source: Evening Standard
