The Chelsea ‘Fan Advisory Board’ speaks!

The seven-member (7) Fan Advisory Board (FAB) have issued a public response to the thousand-member-strong Chelsea Supporters Trust (including yours truly, full disclosure), and have proclaimed that it is indeed they who have the more sensitive finger on the pulse of the fanbase. Or some such.

Frankly, this is all a bit silly, and it’s getting played up by headlines of a “civil war” among Chelsea fans.

That sort of discord may or may not be true, but it’s all just opinions in the end. And the mob is fickle. Always.

The CST claim the fans are unhappy and restless and, most importantly, that the club and especially our decision-makers aren’t engaging enough with the wider fanbase. And, for me, it’s that latter part that’s the actual crucial bit, and that’s getting lost in this budding pissing contest. (I wasn’t a fan of the overly melodramatic CST statement either.)

The FAB, the exclusive group of fans selected by the club — important detail! — claim that the club’s doing plenty of engaging. Of course, the club’s only really engaging with them (supposedly), and they’re not exactly engaging proactively with the rest. (“You can call us anytime” is an hilariously weak defense; while not even the frequency of Fans’ Forums has increased.)

But hey, at least the CST got the FAB talking publicly (sort of) for the first time ever, so ... progress?