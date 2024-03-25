It’s time for the annual Premier League Hall of Fame (est. 2021) voting, to determine which legendary players get officially enshrined into league history. As last year, three players will be inducted, though only two spots are up for public vote. The third has been awarded, by executive committee, to none other than Ashley Cole, who had been nominated twice before.

Considering that he’s the greatest left back in league history, it’s only fitting.

Ash may have started his career at Arsenal, and even won a few trophies there, but it’s at Chelsea where he fully established himself as a legend, making 338 appearances in all competitions (30th all-time) and winning 8 trophies in 8 seasons, including the 2009-10 Premier League.

Cole, who’s currently the England U21 assistant manager (and has had a couple coaching stints at Chelsea, too), joins Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, and Petr Čech in the Hall.

Congrats!

Three more Chelsea players are among the 15 nominees for the remaining two spots for this year, and they include John Terry (his third nomination), Cesc Fàbregas, and Eden Hazard.

You can vote for them here.

(The other nominees this year include Sol Campbell, Michael Carrick, Andy Cole, Jermain Defoe, Les Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Gary Neville, Michael Owen, David Silva, Yaya Touré, Edwin van der Sar, and Nemanja Vidić).