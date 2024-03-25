Carney Chukwuemeka back early at Chelsea after missing England U21 match

After his game-winning goal last weekend, in the FA Cup quarterfinal against Leicester City, Carney Chukwuemeka had joined up with the England U21 squad ahead of their two U21 Euro qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.

But the midfielder missed the game against the former on Friday with what the Chelsea official site called a “knock”, and will now definitely not play against the latter after returning to Cobham today. The official confirmation of his return does not mention the knock, but it does say that he’s back to “work on his fitness”. So that his body stays vicious!

So hopefully that just means fitness after being out for months and months, rather than fitness due to a new injury concern.

Chukwuemeka hasn’t been able to start a game since the second match of the season, and his impact against Leicester showed just what we had been missing all season.

In related news, Cole Palmer was a full participant in England training today, though he also trained before being held out of their last game anyway.