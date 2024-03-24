UEFA clarify and relax rules about multi-club entries in European competitions

UEFA have adjusted their rules regarding multi-club ownership, specifically with regards to entry into European competitions.

As pointed out by The Athletic, rules that are set to come into effect May 1 will clarify that clubs owned by the same entity are now allowed to compete in Europe at the same time, provided that they are competing in different European competitions. So two teams owned (or controlled, or “decisively influenced”) by the same entity still couldn’t compete in, say, the Champions League at the same time, but they could both still participate in Europe, one would just have to drop into the Europa League. (Which one would drop down would depend on “sporting merit”, such as their domestic league finish, with association ranking the tie-breaker.)

Previously, UEFA had drawn a fairly strict line (even if an easily circumventable one as we’ve seen with Red Bull teams) and had not allowed two clubs owned and controlled by the same entity to participate in any European competitions are the same time (with one exception). While that rule (Article 5.01) remains intact, there is now a brand new and rather broad exception to that (Article 5.05), which essentially nullifies Article 5.01 in all but a few edge cases.

This article is not applicable if any of the cases listed under Paragraph 5.01 happens between: 1. a club qualifying for the UEFA Champions League and entering the league phase directly and a club qualifying for the UEFA Europa League or UEFA Conference League. 2. a club qualifying for the UEFA Champions League and entering the playoffs (champions path or league path) or the third qualifying round of the league path directly or for the UEFA Europa League and entering the league phase directly and a club qualifying for the UEFA Conference League.

Basically, the only time Article 5.01 still applies is if the clubs in question qualify for a phase where they might still create a conflict and end up in the same competition as another club owner by the same entity — such as the Champions League qualifying rounds, where the losers drop to the Europa League (that pathway still exists even in the newly revamped format).

So in BlueCo’s case — not that we’re in any danger of this happening anytime soon — both Chelsea and RC Strasbourg could compete in Europe in the same season, as long as we don’t end up in the same competition. Should we both qualify for, say, the Europa League, one of us would have to drop into the Europa Conference.

If we are going to allow multi-clubs, this is a common-sense clarification to make from UEFA’s perspective that maintains the spirit of the original rules and adjusts them for modern football’s current reality. Whether any of this is actually good for the game itself, well that’s another question entirely.