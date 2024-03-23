Conor Gallagher, Ben Chilwell feature but Brazil beat England, 1-0

Conor Gallagher and Ben Chilwell both started and played 75 and 67 minutes, respectively, but it was a fairly uninspired performance from England as they eventually succumbed to Brazil, 1-0 at Wembley today.

The game’s only goal came courtesy of budding superstar Endrick, who took advantage of a poor clearance by Lewis Dunk and a rebound given up by Jordan Pickford to score his first senior international goal ten minutes from time. He will turn 18 this summer and is on his way to Real Madrid already.

Gallagher did some of his usual quality Gallagher things, especially in the high press, but England’s front-three of Anthony Gordon, Ollie Watkins, and Phil Foden lacked the dynamism to put Brazil’s unfamiliar-looking backline under any real threat from open play. Obviously that’s far from the best attacking talent available to Gareth Southgate — Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka both missed the game through injury — and at the end of the day, this is just a friendly, but confidence isn’t exactly sky high with just one game remaining before Euro 2024 this summer.

Chilly had a few good moments on the left flank, but the biggest plus of his performance was that he was able to play after the recent knee injury scare. And he didn’t pick up an injury either, unlike Kyle Walker for Manchester City.

Cole Palmer was held out due to a fitness concern.

Elsewhere, Romelu Lukaku was an unused substitute in Belgium’s scoreless draw against Republic of Ireland.