Chelsea loanee Ângelo Gabriel has been out of action since the start of the month, after suffering a groin injury in RC Strasbourg’s French Cup quarterfinal defeat on penalties against Olympique Lyonnais, and he’s now reportedly returned to Cobham for a second opinion and continued treatment.

Ângelo’s conditions is said to be “pubalgia”, a.k.a. sports hernia, with initial reports expecting an absence of 4-6 weeks. But such conditions can range from the manageable — such as Enzo’s — to the debilitating — like Christian Pulisic’s or Mason Mount’s in recent years — and there’s some concern that Ângelo could even miss the rest of the season. Strasbourg’s last game is scheduled for May 18.

The 19-year-old has been a regular part of RCSA’s rotation this season, making 25 appearances (15 starts) and contributing with four assists. His loan has been one of our better assignment choices this season, even if Strasbourg’s season has been similarly underwhelming to Chelsea’s. Must be a BlueCo thing!

In any case, get well soon, Ângelo!