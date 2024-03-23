Enzo Fernández, Noni Madueke, Cesare Casadei score goals for their national teams

While Friday brought some injury concerns for a couple of our players involved on national team duty — Malo Gusto withdrawing from France U23 due to illness and Cole Palmer confirmed as unavailable for Saturday’s friendly against Brazil for England — it also brought a few goals.

Enzo Fernández, Noni Madueke, and Cesare Casadei were all on target on a productive afternoon for our International Blues.

Enzo’s goal, his fourth in twenty senior appearances for Argentina, came in a 3-0 friendly win over El Salvador, which was played in Philadelphia for whatever reason. The young midfielder was in the right spot at the right time to tap in, after Giovani Lo Celso’s shot from an excellent team move was blocked by a defender. The goal made it 2-0 just before half-time, not that the outcome was ever in doubt.

There was even more fortune involved in Noni Madueke’s goal for England U21, who ran out easy 5-1 winners over Azerbaijan in Euro U21 qualifying.

The goal was made by Hammersmith-born Jade Philogene, once of Aston Villa’s academy and now of Hull City, whose cross from the byline was turned in by a combination of Madueke and a defender arriving to it at the same time. They all count!

There was certainly no doubt about Casadei’s finish however, a lovely side volley that gave Italy a 1-0 lead just past the half-hour mark against Latvia, also in Euro U21 qualifying. They would add a second later on to ensure a straightforward victory.

Casadei hasn’t had much involvement since getting recalled from Leicester City in January, so it’s nice to see him get some minutes, and a goal as well.

Cesare Casadei scored a very, very nice goal for Italy today. pic.twitter.com/iNqQsS8fB5 — ~ (@CFCdruw) March 22, 2024

Elsewhere, Nicolas Jackson got the start and played a little over an hour (but did not score) in a 3-0 friendly win for Senegal against Gabon, but neither Moisés Caicedo nor Marc Cucurella featured for Ecuador and Spain, respectively.