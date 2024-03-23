Cole Palmer to sit out England’s friendly against Brazil

England take on Brazil at Wembley later today (Saturday), but they will do so without a quartet of players who had been called up but are dealing with fitness concerns, or worse.

Bukayo Saka has already left camp with a hamstring injury, while Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson, and our very own Cole Palmer have been ruled out as well — though without also leaving the team.

Fortunately, it sounds like Palmer’s issue is minor, and more of a fitness thing than an actual injury.

“No Kane, no Henderson, no Palmer for tomorrow. Bukayo arrived with a hamstring problem so didn’t train and has gone back, but everybody else is available to play. [Kane] crashed into the net and it forced something on his ankle. [He] is a big doubt for the second game; the others we’ll know more Sunday.” -Gareth Southgate; source: Independent

I’m sure Palmer would love to play for his country, but for Chelsea’s sake, I hope he gets to just keep on training and resting and not actually playing the rest of this international break.