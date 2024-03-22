Malo Gusto withdraws from France U23 squad due to illness

We’re always concerned about fatigue and injuries during international breaks, so seeing the headline of Malo Gusto getting withdrawn from national team duty with the France U23 squad was quite concerning for a hot second.

Thankfully — and I say thankfully as I’m assuming the ailment isn’t serious — Gusto’s decision was motivated by feeling “unwell”, rather than any sort of injury. So hopefully it’s just a little bug that will pass in a couple days and then let him rest and recover the rest of the break, and get ready for the final couple months of the season.

Gusto, one of the youngest members of this already quite young Chelsea team, has become one of our key players since taking over at right back for injured club captain Reece James. If we are to challenge for a European spot, either by league position or through the FA Cup, we’re certainly going to need him!

France U23 will play Côte d’Ivoire and the USMNT this week in two preparatory friendlies ahead of this summer’s Olympic tournament in France. Presumably Gusto will be part of that squad (and thus not partake in our USA Tour this summer).