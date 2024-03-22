Mudryk helps Ukraine to dramatic Euro 2024 playoff win; Petrović earns Serbia cap

The clock had ticked into the 85th minute. Ukraine were staring elimination in the face. Losing 1-0, away, and heading home. Euro 2024 dreams dying with every second.

But then, substitute Roman Yaremchuk decided that ... not today. He would equalize, and then, four minutes later, set up the winner for Artem Dovbyk, who’s been turning heads with head-turners Girona in Spain all season.

Ukraine were through; Bosnia were out! Ukraine will now face Iceland, who eliminated Israel, with the last spot at this summer’s tournament on the line.

Mudryk played the full-90 and while he was not able to directly impact the scoresheet, he did provide the secondary assist for the equalizer and was also involved in the build-up for the winner. A decent day for Misha, and a glorious one for the team — in what was generally not a high quality game. But as Mudryk himself said before this game, it’s all about who wants it more.

Survive and advance! It is March Madness after all.

The only other Chelsea player involved in senior internationals yesterday was Đorđe Petrović, who was rewarded for his involvement and excellent play for Chelsea this season with just his third senior cap for Serbia — and first in , in a friendly against Russia.

The game wasn’t one to remember beyond that, with Serbia seeing a man sent off early and then Russia romping to a 4-0 win.

Still, congrats, Đorđe, here’s to many more caps in the future, with better results.