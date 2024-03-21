Carney Chukwuemeka keeping the faith through the highs and lows

The season began with great promise for young Carney Chukwuemeka. After being only on the fringes of the first-team as a 19-year-old the previous season under three different managers, he looked set for a more significant role under Mauricio Pochettino.

He impressed in preseason and sure enough, started our first two games of the new season, first against Liverpool and then away to West Ham. And when he scored in that second match, the first senior professional goal of his career, to equalize after we had fallen behind early, it looked like the start of something great indeed.

But fate had different ideas. Chukwuemeka would leave the game at half-time with a knee injury, which required surgery. Amazingly, he was back on the bench just six weeks later, in early October, only to then suffer a setback and miss the rest of 2023. He would return in January, make five substitute appearances, collect an assist in our blowout loss at Anfield, then miss another month with an ankle injury.

Which then brings us to last weekend, his second game back, again coming off the bench, and this time scoring Chelsea’s winner in added-on time, after a delightful combination play with Cole Palmer. Surely a first start since that West Ham game isn’t too far off now.

The backheel assist from Cole Palmer



Carney Chukwuemeka with a late goal to give @ChelseaFC the lead! #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/jOBMEuqdkv — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 17, 2024

Through these ups and down, Chukwuemeka himself never had any doubts. Just as he knew where Palmer would roll the ball, he knew that he would make an impact if and when he got fit again.

“Even in training, we are always finding each other and linking well. So as soon as I played it to Cole, I knew I was getting it back. He even told me before the game that when I came on, he would assist me. So we have that combination together and hopefully we can build on it.” “[We] went into this season wanting to win trophies and play in finals. So it’s a massive opportunity [...] to play [again] at Wembley, and hopefully we get to the final. [...] I missed the Carabao Cup final due to injury so to get the chance to play at Wembley is the stuff of dreams for me. It’s something I dreamt about as a kid as I’m a Chelsea fan, so I can’t wait.” “I’m still trying to establish myself in the team, so any opportunity I get is important for me. To show what I can do, to express myself, show confidence, and make the difference. “I never lost faith and belief in myself. The West Ham goal gave me confidence and even when I got injured, I thought it was a bump in the road, a trial that I need to overcome and build a stronger mindset from. I know what I can do and, God willing, hopefully I can keep showing everyone what I can do.” -Carney Chukwuemeka; source: Chelsea FC

Amen.