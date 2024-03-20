Chelsea Supporters Trust urging more open communication from club

When Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali, and the rest of the BlueCo Consortium took over stewardship of Chelsea Football Club, one the things they promised at the outset was to be more open with the fans, to communicate more often, more clearly, and to a wider audience than the previous regime. Considering that Roman Abramovich averaged about one public word per year of his ownership, that shouldn’t have been too hard.

But so far, in the nearly two years since, all we’ve gotten is one open letter, a couple posts on the official website (sporting directors included), and a bunch of briefings through the usual media outlets. Sure, that does clear the barest of minimums of the bar set by the past two decades, but it isn’t exactly what we might have envisioned — especially as the club’s vision now appears to be a bit more complicated than “win now and at any cost”, which had been the obvious guiding principle since 2003.

Chelsea have set up a Fan Advisory Board — which is the only thing the Board have pointed to in response to such concerns — but their work isn’t readily accessible and their impact, if any, isn’t readily visible. By its nature, the FAB is a very exclusive group, and while it has good intentions, it’s not something that will make most of us fans feel included in the process.

And that’s partly what has prompted the Chelsea Supporters Trust to publicly urge the club to start communicating better with the wider fanbase in general — in terms of their vision and their plans — to help develop some sort of trust that’s sorely lacking at the moment. The previous regime didn’t do this of course, but they were simply able to grow that trust organically by the results seen on the pitch. Without winning or even that admittedly hard-to-define and even harder to quantify idea of “progress”, that simply won’t happen.

The CST claim that fan discontent, anxiety, and angst are near all-time lows, and without better engagement, the owners risk a full-on revolt. While I would argue that we’ve seen greater discontent during parts of Maurizio Sarri’s and Rafael Benítez’s tenures, or when Roman Abramovich made a power grab for the CPO, that’s largely an academic exercise in toxicity testing. The waters are not fine.

And just imagine if we do raise ticket prices.