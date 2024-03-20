Premier League showing its PSR teeth again with four-point penalty on Nottingham Forest

In the first 31 years of its existence, the Premier League had handed out points-penalties on just two (2) occasions: once to Middlesbrough for failing to fulfill a fixture in 1996-97 (three points), and then to Portsmouth after going into administration in 2009-10 (nine points).

In the last 31 weeks of its existence, the League has doubled that number, docking ten points from Everton and now four points from Nottingham Forest for breaching financial rules and regulations (profit and sustainability: PSR) — which has dropped Forest into the relegation zone.

The Everton penalty was reduced to six points on appeal, though that club’s under further investigation as we speak and could get another deduction before the end of the season. And while Forest are expected to appeal as well, the penalty’s unlikely to get dropped. Apparently the four-point verdict is already a generous discount on the initial eight-point penalty, thanks in part to Forest’s cooperation with the investigation.

The League’s also continuing to investigate the cases of Manchester City and Chelsea, with the former expected to take some time yet (despite the League’s desire to fast-track this process in general) and the latter being the same infraction that UEFA were happy to settle for €10m already.

But PSR’s proving to be a bit more potent than FFP so far, so we’ll just have to wait and see what they do in those cases.

(And then we’ll get to worry about whether this year’s numbers, with Chelsea reporting a loss of over £90m, really do fall in line with these regulations as we insist they do ... or if we’ll be next to face a points deduction...)