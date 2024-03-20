Soccer Aid returns to Stamford Bridge, set to feature Frank Lampard and Eden Hazard!

Soccer Aid returns to London this summer, with Stamford Bridge set to host the now-annual UNICEF charity event for the first time in five years.

And two of the headliners revealed for this year’s match are two of Chelsea greatest legends, Frank Lampard and Eden Hazard! This will be Hazard’s first time back to the Bridge since retiring last season, and that should make it a can’t-miss event all by itself already!

Current — and possibly still — Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino is set to take charge of Team Rest of the World, just as he did last summer when the match was held at Old Trafford. Last year’s game also featured Gary Cahill, Karen Carney, Eni Aluko while Emma Hayes was one of the managers for Team England. Cahill has been already confirmed for this year as well.

In 2019, when this event came to the Bridge for the first time, a whole host of Chelsea legends turned out for it, including John Terry, Didier Drogba, Joe Cole, Riccy Carvalho, and Michael Essien, so I’d expect another strong showing from former Blues this year as well.

“It’s just a friendly game, but when you play football, you want to win. I saw the team today. It is quite a good team with a few of my former players and good friends, so let’s have fun, score goals and make the fans happy.” -Eden Hazard; source: Evening Standard

The fun will happen on June 9 and will be shown live on ITV.