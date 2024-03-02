Even though Chelsea still managed to squeeze a point from today’s clash thanks to a late Axel Disasi goal, the 2-2 draw against Brentford will still feel to many like a loss. Mauricio Pochettino’s three-man defence setup, which he admittedly employed to help the midfield with not covering as much distance after back-to-back cup matches, didn’t make the expected impact in the second half and resulted in the Blues crumbling from their winning position in the first half.

“After the first-half, the 45 minutes, I think we were very good and controlled the game. It was about to keep pushing and playing the same way. I think they increased their level and started to win duels and play more direct. “I think we were not in this moment consistent and trying to defend better. When we concede, this moment changed the game, they started to believe. Overall, I think we were the better side but we need to score in some moments, some key moments, have some luck and defend better. “After six days, we competed in three really tough games, I think the effort was massive. It was difficult in the second-half to keep the same energy. I think that was important in the game.”

Away fans at Brentford Community Stadium were far from pleased when the scoreline read 2-1 Brentford, with the Blues conceding two goals in second half from a collection of defensive failures. They made their voice heard with X-rated chants against head coach and the club owners, with the former not really paying attention to them.

“I’ve been told [about the chants] but I did not hear, to be honest. That is why it is difficult for me to understand. I don’t know. I need to believe what you are telling me but it is normal. We were losing the game 2-1 and it’s about to express their frustration and we are responsible. I am responsible. I am the head coach.”

Their sixth Premier League draw this season sets Chelsea with 36 points in 26 matches, sitting at 11th place and thus far away from an Europa League berth via the league. At the same time we don’t really know what Chelsea facet will pop up when we head into a cup match, although thus far we’ve been able to get some fairly impressive results in those situations.

But this inconsistency, which was again displayed clearly today against the Bees, is making fans run out of patience not just with the coach, but also with those at the top of the hierarchy. Poch knows that to avoid a thorough breakdown between him, the fans and eventually the club, we need to win more matches.

“I am not worried [about the relationship with the fans]. We need to accept. I told you, I think someone asked me do you feel the love from the fans? No. We need to build our relationship between the coaching staff, the coach and the fans. “You build relationships by winning games. But at the moment, the expectation, we cannot match the expectation. We are going to ask for love. I don’t ask for nothing. I am going to continue to work and try to change this situation and change, winning games, we now have one week before Newcastle. “We need to manage the reality. We are working really, really hard to try and win games. The team is fighting. I think in six days, we played 120 minutes on Sunday, Wednesday was another tough game, then some decisions because of injuries or some circumstances. “We tried to find different ways to play. But if that doesn’t work and the fans are disappointed with that, I need to respect their opinions.” -Mauricio Pochettino; Source: football.london

However even a club like ours, where “winning is our aim” is boomed across the stadium at the end of every match, could forgive missteps like today’s if the team showed some palpable progress on the pitch. What we have instead in days like today are questions on where the current project will lead us into.