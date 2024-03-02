Brentford 2-2 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

A starting lineup rotated to the best of the squad’s availability, and a three-man backline. No one could say manager Mauricio Pochettino wasn’t willing to “innovate” with his Chelsea team against Brentford once they saw the eleven picked up by him for this affair.

After some chaos in the first few minutes of the match, Chelsea settled in with help of good performances from Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo in midfield. The duo helped the Blues set the tempo of the match and retain possession for more than a few passes.

While we did struggle to find bodies upfront because of how static players were in the first half of the first half, once people began moving around more often. In one such play Nicolas Jackson did quite well to round the keeper, only to then provide one of the most pathetic finishes you’ll ever see.

And then a few minutes later, he hits a great header from Malo Gusto’s cross to put us in front.

Chelsea tried to find a second goal before halftime, but their own misgivings with making the best out of several chances created was the main factor in their failure. And right after the start of the second half, a collective defensive mistake had the hosts finding the tying goal via Mads Roerslev.

With the Blues knocked out of their feet by the hosts, pressure didn’t diminish. Yoane Wissa, who had already attempted a bicycle kick in the first half, hit the target in his second half attempt.

From that point on it seemed Chelsea couldn’t muster even the scent of a comeback. But Brentford dropped too deep to protect their lead, and Axel Disasi made them pay for it with a headed goal.

We nearly scored a third with Raheem Sterling’s pass attempt in the box being blocked by goalkeeper Mark Flekken. But even that amount of hope was fleeting. The draw was the fair result in a match between two heavily inconsistent mid table teams.

Three-man backline with Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer upfront.

Really bad shot from Nicolas. He does everything right, but the shot.

Good header from Nicolas, with a play that is arguably harder to connect than the goal he just missed. The perks of having him upfront!

Chelsea and crumbling under pressure. There’s no better association for this team this season.

Thank you Brentford for not knowing how to protect a lead.

Next up: Newcastle at home in the Premier League.

KTBFFH!