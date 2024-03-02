Chelsea Women went into last month’s international break with a crushing 1-0 loss to Manchester City at home in the Women’s Super League, where the Blues were far from their best. The defeat didn’t topple them from the top of the league thanks to scoring more goals than the Citizens, although we remain tied at goal difference with +28 each.

It’s then time to find some separation between us in the latter statistic. And historically, there might not be a better team for Chelsea to begin doing so than Leicester City.

Date / Time: Sunday, March 3rd, 2024, 18.00 GMT; 1pm EST; 11:30pm IST

Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester, UK

Referee: Phoebe Cross

Forecast: Clear sky and light winds

On TV: Sky Sports Premier League (UK); none (USA); elsewhere

Streaming: SKY GO (UK); Paramount+ (USA); The FA Player (int’l)

Leicester City team news: While history does favour Chelsea, the Foxes have been a much improved side this season in comparison to previous iterations. They already matched their total points from last season with 16 in 14 matches, and their defence has massively improved as well with 26 goals against versus 48 in the previous term.

While we did beat them 5-2 in our previous encounter back in November, that affair was much harder than the scoreline leads on. We also had a fully fit Sam Kerr at the time, contributing with a goal and annoying the hell out of the Foxes’ defence.

For their match against Chelsea, manager Willie Kirk will hope to build on their 5-2 win against Bristol City before the international break. He won’t be able to count on goalkeeper Janina Leitzig, and forwards Shannon O’Brien and Missy Goodwin due to injury. Forward Deanne Rose is also out of contention due to international duty, as she’s part of Canada’s national team who are in CONCACAF’s Gold Cup knockout stage.

Chelsea team news: Losing to City at home made the WSL title defence bid much harder. But it didn’t make it impossible for us to lift the trophy for a fifth consecutive time.

If anything this upcoming match will show whether manager Emma Hayes has taken lessons from the aforementioned defeat. We need to match the level of “toughness” that teams like City and Arsenal provide whenever they face us. And while the squad will hardly become physically stronger at the end of the season, they need to work on that because finesse alone will clearly only take you so far as the league’s level of competition increases.

Unfortunately injuries are still piling up for Chelsea. Emma won’t be able to count on Millie Bright, Sam Kerr, Aniek Nouwen, and also Mia Fishel, who picked up an ACL injury during international duty with the USWNT. Maren Mjelde and Fran Kirby are doubtful to feature, while Lauren James will serve a one-match suspension. We also won’t have the defensive nous of Kadiesha Buchanan and Ashley Lawrence to rely upon since they’re also with the Canadian national team at the Gold Cup.

Previously: A complete demolition job with goals from six different players including Fran Kirby (twice), Niamh Charles, and Guro Reiten.