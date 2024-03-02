Brentford vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Back to the Premier League, Chelsea take a relatively short trip to face Brentford away after beating Leeds United to a FA Cup quarter-final spot last Wednesday. While we didn’t have to play back-to-back matches with 120 minutes of football thanks to Conor Gallagher’s late score at Stamford Bridge, we shouldn’t expect this starting lineup — which can’t afford to be heavily rotated thanks to our ongoing injury issues — to be at top shape.

However their sheer talent should be more than enough to beat a Brentford side with two wins in their last seven matches, even when playing on an entirely new formation. Let’s do this!

Brentford starting lineup (3-5-2):

Flekken | Zanka, Ajer, Collins | Roerslev, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Reguilón | Toney, Wissa

Substitutes from: Strakosha, Maupay, Jensen, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Yarmoliuk, Ji-soo

Chelsea starting lineup (3-5-2?):

Petrovic | Chalobah, Disasi, Colwill | Gusto, Enzo, Caicedo, Gallagher, Chilwell (c) | Palmer, Jackson

Substitutes from: Sánchez, Gilchrist, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Casadei, Taurianen, Madueke, Mudryk, Sterling

Date / Time: Saturday, March 2nd, 2024, 15.00 BST; 10am ET; 8:30pm IST

Venue: Brentford Community Stadium, London, England

Referee: Jarred Gillet (on pitch); Michael Salisbury (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

