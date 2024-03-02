 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea fans’ choice starting lineup against Brentford: Sticking to what works

Brentford vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preferred lineup

By Fellipe Miranda
Chelsea Training Session And Press Conference Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Avoiding another 120-minute affair by beating Leeds United 3-2 in the FA Cup last Wednesday might prove vital for Chelsea today. That extra amount of rest could be the edge we’re looking for to beat an out-of-form Brentford at their home turf in the Premier League.

Given the lack of options due to injuries, the WAGNH Community decided to stick to what’s working. The only change in the preferred lineup comes with Mykhailo Mudryk in place of Noni Madueke, most likely thanks to the former’s good performance against Leeds that was rewarded with a goal of his own.

4-2-3-1 (66%):
Petrovic (96%) | Malo Gusto (95%), Axel Disasi (85%), Levi Colwill (97%), Ben Chilwell (96%) | Moisés Caicedo (86%), Enzo Fernández (80%) | Cole Palmer (97%), Conor Gallagher (90%), Mykhailo Mudryk (65%) | Nicolas Jackson (89%)

Veteran winger Raheem Sterling was 25% away from Mudryk’s vote, at 40%. The second-best out of the pack of players left out of the preferred lineup, Trevoh Chalobah, got only 22% of the votes. Meanwhile Madueke, who didn’t impress in his starting appearance against Leeds, was chosen by 16% of the community.

