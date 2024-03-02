Brentford vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch

Chelsea’s first match in March 2024 comes right after a string of February matches in which this young squad showed their absolute best at times, and also their worst facet every now and then. Who knows which Chelsea will show up this weekend, as we take a 11km trip to Brentford Community Stadium in West London to face the Bees at their home turf in the Premier League.

The sequence of tough cup matches right after tying 1-1 with Manchester City in the PL should mean we enter the pitch with much less rest than ideal for such circumstances. At the same time Brentford are far from the best home side in the competition, something that hasn’t changed even with striker Ivan Toney returning to the side after his eight-month ban due to breaching betting rules.

Date / Time: Saturday, March 2nd, 2024, 15.00 BST; 10am ET; 8:30pm IST

Venue: Brentford Community Stadium, London, England

Referee: Jarred Gillet (on pitch); Michael Salisbury (VAR)

Forecast: Light rain and a gentle breeze

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Brentford team news: Sitting at 16th place in the Premier League with 25 points in 26 matches, and only being five points distant from 18th-placed Luton Town, Brentford are not in a comfortable situation in the competition. One could attribute their struggles to the absence of Ivan Toney due to the aforementioned ban from the game due to betting infringements, with his goalscoring skills sorely missing from a side that scored 37 times this season thus far (whereas we scored only five more goals than them... but I digress).

But since Toney’s return on January 20th, Brentford have only won two of seven matches — against Nottingham Forest in the striker’s first match post-ban, and then against Wolverhampton in the first half of February. Their previous match was a 4-2 defeat at the hands of West Ham, where former Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri added the final goal on the back of Jarrod Bowen’s hat-trick.

This however ignores the extremely difficult schedule Brentford have had. In this seven-match span they faced Tottenham, Arsenal, and Manchester City twice (!!). Next weekend they will encounter Arsenal at the Emirates, to then perhaps get some breathing room the weekend after that when they meet Burnley away.

Much like Chelsea, Brentford also struggle with injuries. Manager Thomas Frank confirmed defender Ben Mee will miss the rest of the season due to an ankle problem. He joins defenders Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey and Ethan Pinnock, midfielder Joshua DaSilva, and forwards Bryan Mbeumo and Kevin Schade in the medical department.

Chelsea team news: The Blues almost had to face back-to-back 120-minute matches, with Mateo Joseph’s brace keeping Leeds United in the fight for a FA Cup quarter-final spot up to Conor Gallagher’s last-minute winning effort. Thanks to the midfielder’s strike, the Blues were able to afford a bit more rest at the end of their gruesome February schedule.

According to head coach Mauricio Pochettino, defenders Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella could be involved in the Brentford match. We’re still without the services of defenders Benoît Badiashile, Reece James and Wesley Fofana — the latter which Poch believes will likely remain out of contention until next season —, midfielders Lesley Ugochukwu, Roméo Lavia and Carney Chukwuemeka, and forward Christopher Nkunku.

