 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Daily Hilario: Saturday

Your daily dose of off-topic shenanigans.

By Shauryas Sharma
/ new
Chelsea FC Women Training Session Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Creative

Extension

Supersub

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History