The Daily Hilario: Saturday

Creative
Most chances created in the Premier League since Bruno Fernandes made his Man Utd debut:— Squawka (@Squawka) February 29, 2024
407 - Bruno Fernandes
406
405
404
403
402
401
400
399
398
397
396
395
394
393
392
391
390
389
388
387
386
385
384
383
382
381
380
379
378
377
376
375
374
373
372
371
370
369
368
367
366
365…
Extension
Dutch talent Isaac Babadi has agreed to sign new contract at PSV, it’s all done and set to be sealed in 24h.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 1, 2024
Deal will be valid until June 2028.
2005 born forward received proposals from European clubs and other Dutch clubs too but together with his brother and agent… pic.twitter.com/yxBSr0CzqU
Supersub
14 - Danny Welbeck has scored more Premier League goals as a sub than any other player currently playing in the competition. Super.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2024
Which players does he still have to surpass to break the Premier League record, however? @OptaAnalyst run through the all-time leading sub scorers.
Loading comments...