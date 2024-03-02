Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United, FA Cup: Tactical Analysis

With the need to bounce back after a most disheartening defeat in the League Cup final against Liverpool, our FA Cup encounter with Leeds United in competition’s sixth round was instead about the most calamitous start Chelsea fans could have expected. Many described it as a ‘must-win’ game for Mauricio Pochettino and, whether or not that’s actually true, it likely felt like that from both his and the players’ perspectives.

It certainly did for the fans.

Pochettino rotated somewhat heavily with the exception being the double pivot as well as Disasi, Sterling, and Jackson. I believe he kept Gusto on the right because he expected their leading scorer, Crysencio Summerville, to start in his typical left-wing position, and Gusto has shown he is more than capable of pocketing talented wingers.

Ironically enough, Daniel Farke decided to change almost his entire squad too, with only three players retaining their positions after their result against Leicester, while Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray stayed in the lineup but were shifted from centre back and right back into the double pivot. Joël Piroe also stayed in the lineup but was dropped from striker to the no. 10 role. It was a bold move from a side that had racked up 9 straight wins and 7 clean sheets in that time, and it still nearly made us pay.

The game began with turnovers and chaotic play. We were nervy at the back with the makeshift defensive line, and within the first 10 minutes, that shakiness would cost us a goal. It was a clever pressing scheme from Leeds, and both Disasi and Caicedo are equally to blame, while Gusto hasn’t opened himself up enough for an outlet, either.

From a team that is predicated on playing out from the back, this was an absolutely horrendous effort. Disasi should never be playing that ball considering he can see the whole field and how tight the press is on Caicedo, and Caicedo himself should be more aware of his surroundings before so eagerly calling for the pass inside our box.

It was quite clear that our emphasis was in attacking their left side, where 42% of the attack came through. In fact, the buildup to our goal is because we were intentionally concentrating so much on that side.

Neither Sterling nor Jackson are really showing for the ball, and so Enzo ends up having to switch the field of play to Madueke in order to find any sort of outlet pass, which inadvertently is the cause of our goal. Madueke has to come to the ball, and this draws him out of position. In fact, he ends up where you see him in the bottom image.

He eventually drifts back towards his natural position, but slowly, and in doing so allows himself to find a pocket in the half-space. Jackson finds Madueke from a wide position and begins his run toward the box, immediately noticing the space that Madueke has helped create due to the confusion between their two centre backs. Madueke then lays a nice pass to Caicedo, who in turn finds Jackson picking up the pocket that Madueke’s presence has helped create. Jackson finished it off cooly.

So, some semblance of a symbiotic relationship across that front line looked like it might be forming, but just a minute later Sterling and Mudryk make the same run after a high turnover and with Jackson on the ball, he can find neither of them. Both players love to make central runs, but communicative breakdowns have been an issue for both of them this season, often times quite costly.

To begin a 3-on-2 where they do (top image below) and end where they do (bottom) is inexcusable at that level. It may also partially explain why we have missed so many sitters this season.

Madueke was also instrumental in our second goal, both having the patience to relieve a spell of pressure from Leeds and to, again, find pockets of space between their lines to help the build-up. He picks the ball up here (notice there happens to be a teammate occupying the same space...) and carries it across the field, escaping the pressure from a few Leeds players and recycling possession safely.

Moments later, he presents himself for an outlet pass that breaks the lines on that opposite flank. He takes the ball on the half-turn and carries it centrally, being forced to take his pass wide to Gusto because of the centrally collapsed defense in front of him. Gusto finds Sterling, again overloading their left side, and Sterling’s cutback is again coolly finished, this time by Mudryk. By quickly changing the flank of the attack and overloading a side, we were being successful offensively.

Once again, this team cannot put together a full 90-minute performance to save their life. While we may have ideally thought that would have been the disastrous opening ten minutes, that would not be the case.

The first 30 minutes of the second half were just about as poor as the 30 of extra time against Liverpool. Leeds had 65% of the ball from minute 45 to minute 75, and in the second half had 5 shots (2 on target), 2 big chances created, and a .72 xG. Compare that to our 35% possession, 3 shots (1 on target), 0 big chances created, and a .45 xG - momentum entirely swung in their direction.

Leeds’ momentum would turn into a goal. That same defensive unfamiliarity that gifted them a goal in the first half did so again, this time via mismarking and miscommunication.

Gusto is far too slow and timid in chasing down Jaidon Anthony after such a lofted cross-field ball gave him all the time to adjust. Chalobah is left with two different players to mark and does not correctly read the flight of the cross, which allows a free header so Mateo Joseph could complete his brace. Immediately after, Pochettino was prompted to change personnel.

They continued on the ascendency after the first substitution, just with a bit less threat for the most part, which was largely due to the addition of Conor Gallagher’s industry in the middle of the park. Considering his influence in both of the goals, it’s a shame that Madueke had to make way for Gallagher, but control of the midfield and possession of the ball shifted far too much in their direction.

Chilwell was also added for Gusto, and that allowed Gilchrist to slide into an ever-so-slightly more natural position on the right. However, it wasn’t until Colwill replaced Gilchrist (moving Chalobah to right back) and Cole Palmer added his presence in the midfield in the 74th minute that the momentum grew back into our favour, and did so just enough for us to squeak out a win in the dying embers of the game. Ah, the irony!

The substitutes starters deserve credit for coming in and alleviating the pressure, and it does look as though Pochettino is trying to manage minutes as best as he can. Gallagher once again scoring a game-winner in the 90th minute was fantastic, but that play was created by Enzo, whose run from midfield and wonderfully weighted pass gave Gallagher the chance to make his turn and get his shot off.

KTBFFH.