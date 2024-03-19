Chelsea add friendlies against Manchester City, Real Madrid to summer 2024 USA Tour

Chelsea have confirmed two more games for this summer’s USA Tour, adding a friendly against Manchester City on Saturday, August 3rd in Columbus, OH and against Real Madrid (!) on Tuesday, August 6th in Charlotte, NC. The City friendly, which will be held in the Horseshoe at Ohio State (i.e. the Ohio Stadium), had been rumored for some time, but the match against Madrid is a (welcome) surprise.

The club have confirmed that the match against Real will conclude this year’s tour. The 2024-25 Premier League season is set to start just five days after that (weekend of August 11). We’re certainly maximizing our offseason marketing opportunities!

It’s going to be a very busy two weeks for Chelsea in America, but at least we’re moving across the continent in a fairly steady progression, starting on the West Coast and ending up on the other side. Presumably preseason will begin in early July at Cobham, where we might have a couple behind-closed-doors friendlies, before flying out to the States.

The confirmed preseason USA Tour schedule as of now:

Wednesday, July 24: vs. Wrexham ( San Francisco Santa Clara, CA)

Saturday, July 27: vs. Celtic (South Bend, IN)

Wednesday, July 31: vs. Club América (Atlanta, GA)

Saturday, August 3: vs. Manchester City (Columbus, OH)

Tuesday, August 6: vs. Real Madrid (Charlotte, NC)

The official website has links to tickets and hospitality packages.