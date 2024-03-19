The best available lineup we could muster, is what manager Emma Hayes went with for Chelsea Women to face Ajax Vrouwen at Johan Cruyff Arena.

With the two sides studying each other to begin the match, Chelsea still had the edge in their advances. They would eventually get the true edge with Lauren James, whose shot which was first invalidated due to being offside later deemed onside.

Goal: Lauren James | Ajax W 0-1 Chelsea W pic.twitter.com/DeKUa5QFV4 — FootColic ⚽️ (@FootColic) March 19, 2024

Our second goal, scored via Guro Reiten in a massive defensive failure from Ajax, would be deemed offside. Minutes later, she would assist Sjoeke Nüsken for an uncontested valid goal to double our lead over the hosts.

Goal: Sjoeke Nüsken | Ajax W 0-2 Chelsea W pic.twitter.com/mFInUUblwx — FootColic ⚽️ (@FootColic) March 19, 2024

In the second half, Ajax recollected themselves and tried to push for a goal to make up at least part of the difference in the first leg of the quarter-final. But the Blues were too good for them, and got a third goal via Nüsken by the end of the match.

Goal: Sjoeke Nüsken | Ajax W 0-3 Chelsea W pic.twitter.com/zgb6s9zTIk — FootColic ⚽️ (@FootColic) March 19, 2024

Carefree!