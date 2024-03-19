Back on the European track, Chelsea Women start the knockout phase of the Women’s Champions League with a tough opponent in Dutch outfit Ajax. There is the expectation of a packed Johan Cruyff Arena in this first leg of the competition’s quarter-final, highlighting the importance of today’s encounter between the two sides.

Ajax starting eleven:

Van Eijk | Leuchter (c), Noordam, Grant, Keijzer, T. Hoekstra, Yohannes, Van Gool, De Klonia, De Sanders, Kardinaal

Substitutes from: Nienhuis, Van der Wal, Verhoeve, Van de Velde, I. Hoekstra, Noordman, Jansen, Sabajo, Keukelaar, Tolhoek

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):

Hampton | Périsset, Carter, Buchanan, Charles | Cuthbert (c), Leupolz, Nüsken | Kaneryd, James, Reiten

Substitutes from: Musovic, Ingle, Macario, Lawrence, Kirby, Cankovic, Beever-Jones, Cox

Date / Time: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 17.45 GMT; 2:45pm EDT; 11:15pm IST

Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Referee: Maria Ferrieri Caputi (ITA)

On TV: TNT Sports 1 (UK); none (USA); elsewhere

Streaming: Discovery+, DAZN (UK); DAZN/YouTube (USA)

Let’s do this!