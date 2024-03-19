Chelsea 4-2 Leicester City, Player Ratings: As Cole as ice, willing to sacrifice

1. COLE PALMER (8.2)

Back-to-back Man of the Match awards for Cole Palmer yet again, giving him 13 on the season: same as Eden Hazard in his first season at the Bridge. And Palmer has a couple more months to go — and hopefully many more seasons to go as well.

So, another goal (could’ve had two, if he had taken the penalty instead of Sterling) and another assist as well. The latter apparently he had promised to Chukwuemeka, and delivered in quite some style!

“Cole said to me before the game, if I come on, he will assist me and fair play. His IQ is amazing, I knew as soon as I played it, he would find me. Fair play to him.” -Carney Chukwuemeka; source: BBC via Yahoo!

Tabloid rumors are that Palmer’s set for a big payrise and a new contract. Make it so!

2. MALO GUSTO (7.5)

Gusto was the organizers’ Man of the Match, and was certainly worthy of that recognition despite only getting on the scoresheet by getting awarded the assist on Noni Madueke’s bit of individual magic in the final seconds.

3. NICOLAS JACKSON (7.5)

Just missing out on second place by a few votes, Jackson’s scoring streak may be over, but his assist for Cucurella’s opener was as good as any goal he may have scored.

Jackson’s been in stellar form since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations (where he barely played, so essentially got a nice, good, long rest instead).

vs. LEICESTER CITY (FAC, H, W 4-2)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Palmer (8.2)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Gusto (7.5), Jackson (7.5), Chukwuemeka (7.4, sub), Madueke (7.2, sub), Cucurella (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Caicedo (6.8), Mudryk (6.7), Gallagher (6.1), Chalobah (6.1), Chilwell (6.0, sub)

SUBPAR (5.0-5.9): —

BAD (4.0-4.9): Disasi (4.3)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Sánchez (3.9)

ALL APOLOGIES (1.0-2.9): Sterling (2.7)

OVERALL