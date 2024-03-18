Chelsea announce summer friendly against Celtic at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana

Chelsea have confirmed a third friendly in the USA this summer, this one against Scottish Premier League powerhouse Celtic Glasgow, and taking place at the University of Notre Dame in the state of Indiana.

On a sidenote, I lived in Indiana for four years and I always thought of Notre Dame (the university, not the cathedral) as being in South Bend, IN. Turns out, Notre Dame (rhymes with “game”) itself is a census-designated place! So technically the stadium and the university are located in Notre Dame, IN! The more you know.

Anyway, this game will take place on Saturday, July 27, between the friendlies against Wrexham in San Francisco Santa Clara, CA on Wednesday, July 24, and against Club América in Atlanta, GA on Wednesday, July 31. Presales for this game will start next week, though hospitality packages are already on sale.

This will be our second preseason friendly against Celtic in America, after a game in Seattle back in 2004. The two sides have never met in a competitive match.

We’re expecting at least one more game, maybe even two for this year’s USA Tour, which is looks set to be a bit more strenuous in terms of travel than last season. Hopefully we plan things accordingly, lest we get another situation like in 2022.