Raheem Sterling apologizes for penalty miss, but why was he taking it in the first place?

I’m not a huge fan of players “apologizing” on social media after a bad game — do better next time on the pitch, that’s all we actually need — though in Raheem Sterling’s case, perhaps something like that was warranted after a rather diabolical performance against Leicester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

While Sterling did eventually finish his day with an assist, his decision-making, movement, and shot selection left a lot to be desired. And of course there was the horrendous penalty miss with one of the worse-taken penalties that we’ve seen in recent memory: easily saved by the goalkeeper.

Chances missed are hardly a new thing from this Chelsea team, but that one was particularly annoying, especially as Sterling is not the regular taker on the team. He’s probably not even top three, and he’s actually struggled to convert them throughout his career. And that’s not an overstatement: including yesterday’s, he’s now just 4 of 9 (44%) in non-shootout penalties, well below the general average of about 75% (3 in 4). Meanwhile, Cole Palmer is 5-for-5 this season.

After the game, Mauricio Pochettino, who has said before that he doesn’t actually designate a penalty-taker, played down the situation by crediting Palmer for being a good teammate, which he was.

“I think, you know, very well that [Palmer would] scores but he gave the ball to Raheem. I think they have very good relationship that came from, of course, Manchester City, when they were both in Manchester City. “I think when Raheem asked for the ball to take the penalty, I think Cole gave, you know, the ball you saw, you can see in the TV, but that is not a problem. “Cole can miss, Raheem can miss, look for me, the decision is there and of course I’m going to support always, the decision of my players on the pitch. That is about to grow and be more mature and of course, always happy we take decision.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

And indeed, you can see on video that Palmer has the ball in his hands, before giving it to Sterling who had been in his ear.

hate this dynamic



Palmer put into an impossible position, chooses to be a good teammate https://t.co/pWSXqUtm0T — Dávid Pásztor (@D_Peezy) March 18, 2024

And that’s fine and well, but as Alan Shearer put it on some programme later as well, this is a terrible dynamic for the team. Sterling in effect pulled rank (or at least pulled seniority), and Palmer chose the route of less conflict, as one might in any relationship or partnership. Of course you may have the last bite of this cookie that I was saving for myself, dear!

“What on earth was going on there? Seriously, even I was getting angry and I didn’t really care about the game. “Why on earth is he taking the ball off Cole Palmer? Palmer’s got five out of five, he’s the best player at Chelsea, he’s been brilliant all season, he looks confident. “Why would you even contemplate taking it off him? And why would you even put yourself forward when you’ve got a record like that?” -Alan Shearer; source: The Rest is Football podcast via Metro

Had Sterling scored, I suppose we might be talking about how we helped him get his groove back. But either way, he put his own needs above the team’s, and that’s not what you expect from the elder statesman of the group (he was at least three years every other Chelsea starter’s senior). We often talk about how this team needs to be more mature, but that becomes a lot harder when it’s one of the biggest, most experienced players on the team, the “big bro” as Malo Gusto and Carney Chukwuemeka have called him, who is the one doing the immature things.

So maybe apologize for that, instead of the miss itself. And do better in that regard.