Marc Cucurella earns first Spain call-up in nearly three years

Marc Cucurella opened the scoring in what turned out to be quite a dramatic and exciting Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge, with the right shade of Blues prevailing in the end thanks to two goals in added-on time to book our place at Wembley in the FA Cup semifinals.

Adding to those collective celebrations was a bit of personal glory for Cucurella, as that goal was his first for the club since joining some 20 months ago. The 25-year-old isn’t exactly known for his goalscoring — just 9 goals in over 250 professional appearances in his career — not that you would know that from the excellent supporting run he made in order to finish off the pass from Nicolas Jackson.

And that wasn’t all the good news that was fit for such a lovely Sunday for Cucu, as he would also receive a call he has not gotten in nearly three years! For the first time since August 2021, he is joining the national team, for their upcoming two friendlies, against Colombia and Brazil.

Cucurella got the call as the injury-replacement for José Gayà, and will be hoping to add to his one (1) career cap so far.