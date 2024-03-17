Chelsea drawn against Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals

After a most dramatic second day of FA Cup quarterfinal action, we have the final four set for this year’s competition. Chelsea advanced with two goals in added-on time, winning 4-2 against Championship-leaders Leicester City, then Manchester United turned the drama up to eleven, coming back twice against Liverpool to then win it with the final kick of extra-time, 4-3. Phew!

Exhausted as we all may be, there was still one piece of FA Cup business to conduct, namely the draw for the semifinal.

So into the hat the balls went, and out they came in the following order:

Coventry City vs. Manchester United

Manchester City vs. CHELSEA

So yeah, we didn’t get the easy draw unfortunately. In fact, we got the hardest draw. But chances are we were going to have to face City one way or another if we wanted to win this trophy, so we might as well get them out of the way in the semis.

The match will be at Wembley, either April 21 or 22. We’ve drawn twice with City in the league; time to get a win.